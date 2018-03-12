Colin Firth and Wife ‘Worked Through’ Affair and Now ‘Have a Solid Commitment’: Sources

Colin Firth and wife Livia Giuggioli’s marriage is solid despite last week’s revelation that Giuggioli had a romance with another man during a recent separation, sources tell PEOPLE.

“These two have a solid commitment, are on the same level, and worked through it,” says a source. “They got back together, and things are fine. They have a good marriage.”

“It’s not uncommon for a marriage to go through periods where it seems stale, especially with children involved,” adds the source.

The couple, who wed in 1997, have two sons, 16-year-old Luca and 15-year-old Matteo.

They “have a committed relationship,” says another show business source.

Colin Firth and Livia Firth Variety/REX/Shutterstock

The rocky period in their marriage was revealed last week, when news broke that Oscar-winning actor Firth, 57, and Giuggioli, 48, a film producer and environmental activist, accused Italian journalist Marco Brancaccia, 55, of stalking Giuggioli after she ended a relationship with him while she and Firth were separated in 2015 and 2016.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, the couple confirmed the relationship, saying, “A few years ago Colin and Livia privately made the decision to separate. During that time Livia briefly became involved with former friend Mr. Brancaccia. The Firths have since reunited.”

Marco Brancaccia Twitter

The statement continued, “Subsequently, Mr. Brancaccia carried out a frightening campaign of harassment over several months, much of which is documented. For obvious reasons, the Firths have never had any desire to make this matter public.”

Colin Firth and Livia Giuggioli Dave Benett/WireImage

Italian prosecutors requested Brancaccia’s indictment, according to ANSA, the news service where Brancaccia works

Brancaccia, 55, vehemently denied the stalking allegations to PEOPLE, saying that they had had “an 11-month love affair” and he has “never threatened Livia or any other member of her family.”

The journalist says that he and Giuggioli would travel to see each other “as often as possible,” including trips to Italy, Brazil, London and New York.

“We would try and see each other as often as we could as it was a real love affair, for the two of us,” he says.

After learning of the stalking allegations in spring 2017, Brancaccia filed a counterclaim against Giuggioli in Italy alleging she falsely accused him of a crime.