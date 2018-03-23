Colin Firth and Wife Livia Step Out for First Time Since Affair and Stalking Controversy

Colin Firth and his wife Livia Firth are staying strong in the midst of scandal.

In their first public event since revealing Livia had a relationship with another man while the two were briefly separated, the Firths stepped out in Switzerland along with Julianne Moore to announce high-end jewelry company Chopard’s new ethical gold initiative. They participated in a Q&A led by Livia about the brand’s commitment to using sustainable products in its watches and jewelry.

The cause is important to Livia, who is the founder of Eco-Age, a company that helps brands become more eco-friendly.

The Firths have accused Livia’s ex-lover of stalking her.

Livia Firth, Julianne Moore and Colin Firth Harold Cunningham/Getty

In an Italian court case, Livia, 48, who has been married to the Oscar winner, 57, since 1997, claimed journalist Marco Brancaccia, 55, was stalking her after their relationship ended. He has denied the accusations.

“A few years ago Colin and Livia privately made the decision to separate,” the Firths said in a statement in early March. “During that time Livia briefly became involved with former friend Mr. Brancaccia. The Firths have since reunited.”

Brancaccia told PEOPLE he only reached out to Livia three times after their romance ended.

“The reality is that Livia and I have known each other since we were youths, then in 2015-2016 we had an 11-month love affair,” Brancaccia said. “After it ended in June 2016 I never called her again. I did send her two WhatsApp messages, one happy birthday [text message] and an email to Colin, the latter which I truly regret.”

Livia and Colin at the Chopard event Harold Cunningham/Getty

Colin and Livia have since reaffirmed their commitment after the affair and their marriage is on solid ground again, sources have said.

“These two have a solid commitment, are on the same level, and worked through it,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “They got back together, and things are fine. They have a good marriage. It’s not uncommon for a marriage to go through periods where it seems stale, especially with children involved.”

The couple, who wed in 1997, have two sons, 16-year-old Luca and 15-year-old Matteo.