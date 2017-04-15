Paul Walker's Brother, Cody, Arrives in Australia for Fate of the Furious Charity Premiere

Paul Walker‘s family is keeping his memory alive.

The late-actor’s brother, Cody Walker, arrived at the Sydney, Australia charity premiere for the Fate of the Furious on Friday, while raising funds for his brother’s disaster relief charity, Reach Out Worldwide, which he now runs.

Paul died in a car crash while taking a break from filming Furious 7 in September 2016.

Cody and his wife, Felicia, arrived in Australia together. The actor, 28, announced that he was joining the tour in late March in a short Instagram video.

#classyAF Australia here I come #drive4paul A post shared by Cody Walker (@codybwalker) on Apr 13, 2017 at 8:17am PDT

Felicia also posted on Instagram, taking a scenic photo beside her husband.

Made it to Australia! #sydney #drive4paul A post shared by Felicia Walker (@feliciakwalker) on Apr 14, 2017 at 1:12am PDT

Tyrese Gibson recently spoke to PEOPLE Now about keeping Paul’s legacy alive in the new film.

“Fans will see that we, as clever as we could, have the presence of Paul and make mention of our brother,” Gibson, 38, says. “I think that at the end of the day, we’re just trying to do what we got to do to make [Paul], the family and all of the friends proud because the fans grew up with this man.”

The Fate of the Furious is in theaters now.