Family Movie Night! Clint Eastwood Joined by Six of His Kids at Premiere of His Latest

Family movie night looks a little different for the Eastwood household. Instead of gathering around the television and scrolling through Netflix, Clint Eastwood and his kids head to a major film premiere for his latest flick.

The 87-year-old actor and director was joined by six of his kids at the Los Angeles premiere at his latest movie The 15:17 to Paris, which tells the true story of three American men who came face-to-face with a suspected terrorist on a train holding more than 500 people in 2015.

The father of seven posed with children Kyle, Alison, Scott, Francesca, Morgan and Kathryn on the red carpet.

Scott, 31, looked handsome in an all-black suit. And he’s not the only one of Clint’s offspring to go into the movie business — several of his siblings are also actors or writers.

CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty

Clint Eastwood with daughters Morgan, Kathryn and Francesca Eastwood Eric Charbonneau/REX/Shutterstock

Clint made a bold decision in the casting for The 15:17 to Paris, choosing to enlist the three real-life heroes on whose story the film is based — Spencer Stone, Alek Skarlatos and Anthony Sadler — to play themselves.

“It’s about the common man,” Clint previously said of his film. “Three guys that grew up together who were put in a position to act quickly. It’s an interesting story about regular people doing exceptional things.”

RELATED VIDEO: Clint Eastwood and Paris Train Attack Heroes Explain How ‘Ordinary People Can Do Extraordinary Things’

Anthony Sadler, Spencer Stone, Clint Eastwood and Alek Skarlatos Mike Windle/Getty

Stone, who served in the military as a U.S. Air Force Airman First Class, said that he hopes people who see the film recognize the fact that anyone can be a hero if they choose to do so.

“I’m hoping this movie gets people to step out of the bystander mentality, when you see something bad happening to someone, step up and do something,” he said. “The way I look at it is that I had an opportunity to do something good and I took it.”

Added Skarlatos, an Army National Guard Specialist: “We’re just incredibly grateful that we survived that day.”

The 15:17 to Paris opens in theaters Feb. 9.