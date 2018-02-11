NY Attorney General Files Civil Rights Suit Against Harvey Weinstein, Weinstein Co.

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman has filed a lawsuit against the Weinstein Company and its founders, Harvey and Bob Weinstein, alleging that they committed “egregious violations of New York’s civil rights, human rights, and business laws.”

In a statement announcing the lawsuit Sunday, Schneiderman said the Weinstein Co. “repeatedly broke New York law by failing to protect its employees from pervasive sexual harassment, intimidation, and discrimination.”

Harvey Weinstein, 65, was one of the most powerful and influential figures in Hollywood before being accused of sexual harassment and assault by dozens of women. He has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex, as well as claims that he retaliated against women who rebuffed him.

For 4 months, my office has been investigating the Weinstein Companies—revealing new and egregious examples of sexual misconduct by Harvey Weinstein, and repeated violations of NY law by company officials. pic.twitter.com/Lm9BCh96EN — Eric Schneiderman (@AGSchneiderman) February 11, 2018

Weinstein was fired as co-chairman of his namesake studio in early October amid mounting allegations, and he resigned from the board shortly after.

Schneiderman said Sunday the lawsuit is the result of a four-month investigation that included “interviews with multiple company employees, executives, and survivors of Harvey Weinstein’s sexual misconduct,” as well as “an exhaustive review of company records and emails.”

He added that any sale of the Weinstein Co. “must ensure that victims will be compensated, employees will be protected going forward, and that neither perpetrators nor enablers will be unjustly enriched.”

The Weinstein Co. has been in talks to sell itself to a group of investors led by Maria Contreras-Sweet, a former Obama administration official, but the lawsuit has reportedly put such negotiations on hold.