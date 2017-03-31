Movies
Who Won Big at the CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards? We Have the List (and Pics!)
The honors took place on Thursday night, March 30, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas
By Kate Hogan
Posted on
More
1 of 8
ANSEL ELGORT
The Baby Driver star also won CinemaCon's male star of tomorrow award.
2 of 8
BRENTON THWAITES
Next up in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, Thwaites earned the breakthrough performer of the year award.
3 of 8
EUGENIO DERBEZ
The How to Be a Latin Lover star was honored with CinemaCon's international achievement in comedy award.
4 of 8
SALMA HAYEK
The vanguard award winner has two films coming up: The Hitman's Bodyguard and How to Be a Latin Lover.
5 of 8
NAOMI WATTS
The actress's diverse body of work earned her CinemaCon's distinguished decade of achievement in film award.
6 of 8
KUMAIL NANJIANI & EMILY GORDON
Silicon Valley's Nanjiani, with his writer/producer wife, scored comedy star of the year honors.
7 of 8
JESSICA CHASTAIN
Female star of the year honoree Chastain is next on the silver screen in The Zookeeper's Wife.
8 of 8
ISABELA MONER
Don't know the Transformers star? She was chosen as CinemaCon's rising star on Thursday night.
See Also
More
More
Secrets Spilled! Six New Things We Learned About Love Actually
Melissa Joan Hart Sort of Regrets Not Dating ‘90s Costar Ryan Reynolds — Despite His ‘Crazy Hair’
Catching Up with The Brat Pack: Where Are They Now?
Charlie Hunnam on Trying to Bond with Robert Pattinson Onset: 'There Was a Real Distance Between Us'
Goldie Hawn Deems Snatched the Best Film She's Made