Who Won Big at the CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards? We Have the List (and Pics!)

The honors took place on Thursday night, March 30, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas

ANSEL ELGORT

The Baby Driver star also won CinemaCon's male star of tomorrow award. 

BRENTON THWAITES

Next up in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, Thwaites earned the breakthrough performer of the year award.

EUGENIO DERBEZ

The How to Be a Latin Lover star was honored with CinemaCon's international achievement in comedy award.

SALMA HAYEK

The vanguard award winner has two films coming up: The Hitman's Bodyguard and How to Be a Latin Lover.

NAOMI WATTS

The actress's diverse body of work earned her CinemaCon's distinguished decade of achievement in film award. 

KUMAIL NANJIANI & EMILY GORDON

Silicon Valley's Nanjiani, with his writer/producer wife, scored comedy star of the year honors.

JESSICA CHASTAIN

Female star of the year honoree Chastain is next on the silver screen in The Zookeeper's Wife.

ISABELA MONER

Don't know the Transformers star? She was chosen as CinemaCon's rising star on Thursday night.

