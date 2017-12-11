A month after dropping star Kevin Spacey due to numerous allegations of sexual misconduct against him, All the Money in the World landed three Golden Globe nominations — including Christopher Plummer, who took over his role, for best supporting actor in a motion picture.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the nominees for the 75th annual award show Monday morning. All the Money in the World, which recounts the real-life kidnapping of billionaire oil tycoon J. Paul Getty’s grandson, was also recognized for best performance by an actress in a motion picture drama (Michelle Williams) and best director (Ridley Scott).

Kevin Spacey (left) and Christopher Plummer AP/REX/Shutterstock

Plummer, 87, re-shot Spacey’s scenes in November, after the 58-year-old House of Cards actor was accused of making unwanted sexual advances toward young men on and off sets.

“It isn’t replacing. In a funny way it’s starting all over again because it’s going to be different, naturally,” Plummer previously told Entertainment Tonight. “I think it’s very sad what happened to him. Kevin is such a talented and a terrifically gifted actor, and it’s so sad. It’s such a shame.”

Williams, 37, also spoke about Spacey’s exit from the film.

“This doesn’t do anything to ease the suffering of people who were all too personally affected by Kevin Spacey, but it is our little act of trying to right a wrong,” she said. “And it sends a message to predators — you can’t get away with this anymore. Something will be done.”

Kevin Spacey as J. Paul Getty Sony Pictures

Christopher Plummer as J. Paul Getty ALL THE MONEY IN THE WORLD Poster Art/First Look 2017

The scandal began when Star Trek star Anthony Rapp, 46, claimed in a Buzzfeed News report that Spacey made inappropriate sexual advances toward him at a private party in New York City in 1986. Spacey was 26 at the time, and Rapp was 14. Spacey issued a statement saying he didn’t remember Rapp’s alleged incident and apologizing “for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior.” He also publicly came out as gay in the same statement, which was met with criticism from numerous celebrities.

More alleged victims came forward, and PEOPLE confirmed Spacey had decided to seek “evaluation and treatment.”