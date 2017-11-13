Christopher Plummer Breaks Silence on Replacing Kevin Spacey in All the Money in the World

Christopher Plummer isn’t jumping into All the Money in the World with the mindset that he’s “replacing” Kevin Spacey.

With Spacey facing numerous allegations of sexual misconduct, the 87-year-old Oscar winner will step into the role of billionaire oil tycoon J. Paul Getty, re-shooting scenes with the plan to keep the film’s current release date of Dec. 22.

“It isn’t replacing. In a funny way it’s starting all over again because it’s going to be different, naturally,” Plummer told Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of his film The Man Who Invented Christmas on Sunday.

Director Ridley Scott, along with production company Imperative Entertainment, made the shocking and unprecedented decision to recast Spacey’s role with six weeks until the film’s release.

Plummer added, “The situation is very sad, because he’s such a talented guy. The whole circumstance is sad. But I’ve got to forget that and go and do it, because it’s a very well written script and Ridley has been very good.”