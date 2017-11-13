Christopher Plummer Breaks Silence on Replacing Kevin Spacey in All the Money in the World

Christopher Plummer isn’t jumping into All the Money in the World with the mindset that he’s “replacing” Kevin Spacey.
With Spacey facing numerous allegations of sexual misconduct, the 87-year-old Oscar winner will step into the role of billionaire oil tycoon J. Paul Getty, re-shooting scenes with the plan to keep the film’s current release date of Dec. 22.
“It isn’t replacing. In a funny way it’s starting all over again because it’s going to be different, naturally,” Plummer told Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of his film The Man Who Invented Christmas on Sunday.
Director Ridley Scott, along with production company Imperative Entertainment, made the shocking and unprecedented decision to recast Spacey’s role with six weeks until the film’s release.
Plummer added, “The situation is very sad, because he’s such a talented guy. The whole circumstance is sad. But I’ve got to forget that and go and do it, because it’s a very well written script and Ridley has been very good.”
In All the Money in the World, Spacey had starred as Getty, who at one point was the world’s richest man. Scott’s film tells the story of the infamous kidnapping of Getty’s grandson and the billionaire’s reluctance to pay the ransom. Michelle Williams and Mark Wahlberg also star in the film, which was recently pulled from AFI Fest due to the controversy surrounding Spacey.
Plummer also said that he was in early talks to play Getty before the House of Cards actor was cast, so there was little hesitation to take on the role.
RELATED VIDEO: Why Anthony Rapp Revealed Kevin Spacey’s Alleged Sexual Advances: ‘I Wanted to Shine a Light’
Star Trek actor Anthony Rapp came forward with allegations that a then-26-year-old Spacey made sexual advances towards Rapp when he was just 14. The American Beauty star issued a public apology, though he said he didn’t remember the incident. He also used the statement to come out as gay.
Further allegations have emerged, including a report from CNN with eight people who currently work or previously worked on House of Cards saying the actor created a “toxic” work environment through sexual harassment and “predatory” behavior. Former Boston news anchor Heather Unruh accused the actor of putting his hand down her then-18-year-old son’s pants in 2016, and Richard Dreyfuss’ son Harry claimed he was “groped” by Spacey as a teen.
Netflix officially parted ways with Spacey, announcing that if House of Cards continues, it will be without him. The streaming service also shelved his already completed Gore Vidal biopic.