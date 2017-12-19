Christopher Plummer Attends All the Money in the World Premiere in Wake of Kevin Spacey Scandal

For Ridley Scott and the stars of the his movie All the Money in the World, the Monday night premiere of their film marked the end of a sprint to the finish line. Just six weeks before, the director made the unprecedented decision to recast a key role played by Kevin Spacey in the wake of the Oscar winner’s sexual misconduct scandal.
Michelle Williams, Mark Wahlberg, Timothy Hutton, and Christopher Plummer —who stepped in to replace Spacey in the role of the real-life billionaire oil tycoon J. Paul Getty —were among the actors at the event, held at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, California.
There, Hutton praised Scott for orchestrating the reshoots, which happened after principal photography had wrapped on the film.
“I knew that Ridley could pull it off,” Hutton, 57, told PEOPLE. “Very few people could pull it off. He’s one of them. He pulled it off brilliantly, with great support from Dan Friedkin, and Bradley Thomas, and the people at Sony. We all loved working with Ridley so much that we had all the faith in the world.
Plummer looked happy as can be at the premiere. The 88-year-old Sound of Music star wore a navy suit with a white-and-blue stripped shirt and blue tie. He gave his outfit a pop of color with a red pocket square.
Also giving the press line a pop of color was Williams, 37. She wore a fitted scarlet halter gown with a satin bodice, accented with ruffle details and a dangling neck scarf.
Wahlberg, 46, stayed classic a three-piece blue suit with a crisp white shirt and bright blue tie.
All the Money in the World tells the story of the infamous kidnapping of Getty’s grandson and the billionaire’s reluctance to pay the ransom. Williams plays the missing boy’s mother Gail Getty, who frantically tries to convince her wealthy father-in-law to pay her son’s ransom as the kidnappers become increasingly more violent. Wahlberg stars as an advisor to the billionaire who becomes an unlikely ally for the desperate mother.
The film is based on the book by John Pearson and written for the screen by David Scarpa.
Scott, along with production company Imperative Entertainment and TriStar, made the decision to replace Scott with Plummer. Though costly (the reshoot reportedly ran nearly $10 million, a quarter of the film’s original reported $40 million budget), Scott told Entertainment Weekly it was an easy decision to make.
“You can’t tolerate any kind of behavior like that,” Scott said. “It will affect the film. We cannot let one person’s action affect the good work of all these other people. It’s that simple.”
He had the support of his costars, including Williams who had been an outspoken critic of Spacey’s.
“I’m so very proud to be a part of this — we’re all here for Ridley,” Williams told EW, later recalling being stunned when she learned of the allegations against Spacey. “When this idea was hatched, I immediately started to feel better. This doesn’t do anything to ease the suffering of people who were all too personally affected by Kevin Spacey, but it is our little act of trying to right a wrong. And it sends a message to predators — you can’t get away with this anymore. Something will be done.”
Plummer said he was in early talks to play Getty before the House of Cards actor was cast, so there was little hesitation to take on the role.
“It isn’t replacing. In a funny way it’s starting all over again because it’s going to be different, naturally,” Plummer told Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of The Man Who Invented Christmas.
“I think it’s very sad what happened to him. Kevin is such a talented and a terrifically gifted actor, and it’s so sad. It’s such a shame,” Plummer added, when speaking to Vanity Fair at the screening. “That’s all I can say, because that’s it.”
Spacey is currently checked into a specialist treatment facility following the numerous allegations that have been made against him. The actor’s team has not responded to any of the accusations ever since he expressed regret for allegedly making inappropriate sexual advances toward actor Anthony Rapp, then 14 years old, in 1986. Spacey issued a statement saying he doesn’t remember the alleged incident, apologizing for “for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior” and announcing, “I choose now to live as a gay man.”
All the Money in the World hits theaters Friday.
- With reporting by SCOTT HUVER