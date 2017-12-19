Christopher Plummer Attends All the Money in the World Premiere in Wake of Kevin Spacey Scandal

The film is based on the book by John Pearson and written for the screen by David Scarpa.

Scott, along with production company Imperative Entertainment and TriStar, made the decision to replace Scott with Plummer. Though costly (the reshoot reportedly ran nearly $10 million, a quarter of the film’s original reported $40 million budget), Scott told Entertainment Weekly it was an easy decision to make.

“You can’t tolerate any kind of behavior like that,” Scott said. “It will affect the film. We cannot let one person’s action affect the good work of all these other people. It’s that simple.”

He had the support of his costars, including Williams who had been an outspoken critic of Spacey’s.

“I’m so very proud to be a part of this — we’re all here for Ridley,” Williams told EW, later recalling being stunned when she learned of the allegations against Spacey. “When this idea was hatched, I immediately started to feel better. This doesn’t do anything to ease the suffering of people who were all too personally affected by Kevin Spacey, but it is our little act of trying to right a wrong. And it sends a message to predators — you can’t get away with this anymore. Something will be done.”

Plummer said he was in early talks to play Getty before the House of Cards actor was cast, so there was little hesitation to take on the role.

“It isn’t replacing. In a funny way it’s starting all over again because it’s going to be different, naturally,” Plummer told Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of The Man Who Invented Christmas.

“I think it’s very sad what happened to him. Kevin is such a talented and a terrifically gifted actor, and it’s so sad. It’s such a shame,” Plummer added, when speaking to Vanity Fair at the screening. “That’s all I can say, because that’s it.”

Spacey is currently checked into a specialist treatment facility following the numerous allegations that have been made against him. The actor’s team has not responded to any of the accusations ever since he expressed regret for allegedly making inappropriate sexual advances toward actor Anthony Rapp, then 14 years old, in 1986. Spacey issued a statement saying he doesn’t remember the alleged incident, apologizing for “for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior” and announcing, “I choose now to live as a gay man.”

All the Money in the World hits theaters Friday.