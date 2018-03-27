Christopher Lloyd Reunites with Back to the Future Car at Ready Player One Premiere

It was an ’80s love fest at the Ready Player One premiere in Los Angeles.

Steven Spielberg’s latest epic had a big kickoff on Tuesday where stars of the film and other celebrities attended. But the moment of the night came when Back to the Future‘s Christopher Lloyd reunited with a special friend — the DeLorean car Doc and Marty McFly use to travel time in the hit movie franchise.

The 79-year-old actor hopped in the iconic car on the carpet, creating the best picture of the night as he posed on the purple carpet. The famous car is featured in the virtual-reality world the OASIS in the movie. Spielberg was a producer on all three Back to the Future films.

Eric Charbonneau/REX/Shutterstock

Ready Player One is set in a future where people escape their harsh reality in the OASIS, a fantastical universe dominated by pop culture figures from classic movies, including Back to the Future

This isn’t the first time Lloyd has reunited with the iconic vehicle. The actor hopped back into the DeLorean during the Back to the Future celebration in 2015 for Jimmy Kimmel Live! alongside costar Michael J. Fox.

Ready Player One opens Friday.