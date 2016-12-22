Chris Pratt Reveals the Craziest Place He Ever Had Sex
24 Christmas Classics and Where to Watch Them Before the New Year
From A Christmas Story to Elf — Love Actually to The Nightmare Before Christmas — here’s how to see 24 of the best Christmas classics before the New Year
Bad Santa (2003)
The darkest comedy of the bunch, Bad Santa shows that not all holiday movies need to be warm and fuzzy. While its big-screen sequel currently plays in theaters, see the original flick — about an alcoholic thief who plays a not-so-Jolly St. Nick.
Streaming on: Amazon Video, FandangoNow, Google Play, HBO Go, iTunes, Vudu, and YouTube Red.
Airing on: Dec. 24 (2:40 a.m. EST) on HBO.
A Charlie Brown Christmas (1965)
Charlie Brown sets out to find the true meaning of Christmas in this 1965 animated film. Who wouldn't want to spend Christmas with the Peanuts gang?
Streaming on: ABC.com, Amazon Video, CinemaNow, YouTube, and Vudu.
Airing on: Dec. 22 (8 p.m. EST) on ABC.
A Christmas Story (1983)
All Ralphie wants for Christmas is a Red Ryder B.B. gun. Unfortuantely, as everyone tells him, "You'll shoot your eye out." This 1940s-set Christmas tale is as good as they come.
Streaming on: Amazon Video, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, and YouTube Red.
Airing on: Dec. 24 — beginning at 8 p.m. EST and go for 24-hours straight in TBS's annual marathon.
Die Hard (1988)
Yes, Die Hard is a holiday movie. It takes place at a Christmas party, after all! So Yippee-Ki-Yay, Santa — and watch Bruce Willis kick some German terrorist ass in the first film of this action franchise.
Streaming on: Amazon Video, FandangoNow, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, and YouTube Red.
Airing on: Dec. 24 (9:30 p.m. EST) on IFC.
Elf (2003)
Will Ferrell is Buddy the Elf — a naive elf sent from the North Pole to New York City in search of his true identity. There won't be a sequel coming to this hilarious comedy, but luckily Ferrell wearing his yellow tights and green outfit while telling off a fake Santa lives on forever.
Streaming on: Amazon Video, iTunes, FandangoNow, Google Play, and Vudu.
Airing on: Dec. 24 (7:40 p.m. EST) and Dec. 25 (5:40 p.m. EST) on Freeform.
The Family Stone (2005)
Diane Keaton, Craig T. Nelson, Dermot Mulroney, Sarah Jessica Parker, Luke Wilson, Claire Danes, Rachel McAdams and Tyrone Giordano lead the cast of this 2005 dramedy. It's a tearjerker that will leave viewers in tears.
Streaming on: Amazon Video, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, and YouTube Red.
Airing on: Dec. 24 (2:02 a.m. EST) on Bravo and Jan. 1 (6:30 a.m. EST and 1:16 p.m. EST) on Starz.
Frosty the Snowman (1969)
Frosty the Snowman is a fairy tale they say. But in 1969's animated classic, Frosty's corn cob pipe and button nose come to life. At just 25 minutes, it's the shortest of all the holiday classics on the list, so even the busiest of holiday shoppers can fit it in their schedules.
Streaming on: Amazon Video, FandangoNow, Vudu, and YouTube.
How the Grinch Stole Christmas! (1966)
He's a mean one, that's for sure. But who doesn't act a little grincy around the holidays now and again? Tune in to this 1966 animated classic and learn to let your heart grow three times its size.
Streaming on: Amazon Video, Google Play, iTunes, and Vudu.
Airing on: Dec. 23 (8 p.m. EST) on NBC.
How the Grinch Stole Christmas! (2000)
If animated movies aren't your thing, try Jim Carrey's live-action take on the 1966 classic. Wearing Oscar-winning makeup, Carrey warms hearts as the coldhearted creature trying to stop the people of Whoville from their Yuletide celebration.
Streaming on: Amazon Video, Google Play, HBO Go, iTunes, Vudu, and YouTube Red.
Airing on: Dec. 24 (6:15 a.m. EST) on HBO.
The Holiday (2006)
Cameron Diaz. Jude Law. Kate Winslet. Jack Black. Writer and director Nancy Meyers lined up the stars for her 2006 rom com. It's a film about finding yourself while switching lives — but viewers will learn just as much watching the film from their couch.
Streaming on: Amazon Video, Fandango Now, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, and YouTube Red.
Airing on: Dec. 26 (8 p.m. EST) and Dec. 27 (12:02 a.m.) on Lifetime.
Home Alone (1990)
Macaulay Culkin became a household name after his turn as 8-year-old Kevin McCallister in this family comedy — about a kid accidentally left home alone by his family over a Christmas vacation. Kevin builds an elaborite set of boobie traps to prevent a pair of burglars from robbing his house, but it's the little things — like his after-shave "Ahhhhh" — that help make this Chrismas comedy a classic. It spawned some sequels, but the first is the best.
Streaming on: Amazon Video, Google Play, HBO GO, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube Red.
Airing on: Dec. 24 (10 a.m. EST) on HBO.
It's a Wonderful Life (1946)
James Stewart plays a suicidal businessman who thinks his family's life will be better without him in it. But before he realizes it, he's shown by an angel what life could be like if he weren't in it. It just doesn't feel like Christmas without a viewing of this black-and-white classic.
Streaming on: FandagoNow, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, and YouTube Red.
Airing on: Dec. 24 (8 p.m. EST) on NBC and Dec. 25 (6 a.m. EST) on USA.
Love Actually (2003)
Hugh Grant leads an all-star cast (Colin Firth! Emma Thompson! Keira Knightley! Andrew Lincoln!) in this 2003 classic, about a variety of couples in London working their way through love. When it comes to holiday movies that will rip your heart out, rip it into a thousand pieces, then put it back together and somehow leave you with a restored faith in humanity — to many, Love Actually is perfect.
Streaming on: Amazon Video, FandangoNow, Google Play, iTunes, Netflix, Vudu, YouTube Red
Airing on: Dec. 24 (7:00 p.m. EST) and Dec. 25 (4 p.m EST) on E!
Miracle on 34th Street (1947)
A lawyer and a sweet little girl set out to prove that a man claiming to be Santa Claus is the real thing in this 1947 black and white classic.
Streaming on: Amazon Video, Google Play, HBO Go, iTunes, Vudu, and YouTube Red.
Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
Dylan McDermott and Mara Wilson starred in the 1994 update of the 1947 film. It brings color to the classic — especially for '90s kids who will always love Wilson after Mrs. Doubtfire.
Streaming on: Amazon Video, Google Play, iTunes, Starz, Vudu, and YouTube Red.
Airing on: Dec. 25 (11:00 a.m. EST) on HBO.
The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992)
There have been a dozen or so cinematic takes on Charles Dickens' 1843 Christmas story. But the most charming is by far 1992's Muppet Christmas Carol. Kermit, Miss Piggy, Gonzo — and Michael Caine's Scrooge — find the humor and fun in the story, while still keeping the stakes high.
Streaming on: Amazon Video, Google Play, HBO Go, iTunes, Vudu, and YouTube Red.
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989)
The holiday season can be rough, and no one knows that better than the Griswold family. Led by patriarch Chevy Chase, they can't seem to get anything right this Christmas. As Beverly D'Angelo says in the film, "I don't know what to say, except it's Christmas and we're all in misery." Here here.
Streaming on: Amazon Video, iTunes, Google Play, Yudu, and YouTube Red.
Airing on: Dec. 24 (9:45 p.m. EST) and Dec. 25 (7:45 p.m. EST) on Freeform.
The Night Before (2015)
It's probably too soon to call The Night Before a "Christmas classic." But this film — starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Seth Rogen and Anthony Mackie as lifelong friends looking for the Holy Grail of Christmas parties in New York City —delivers some R-rated laughs. A perfrect choice for those looking for more of an adult holiday flick.
Streaming on: Amazon Video, Google Play, iTunes, Starz, Vudu and YouTube Red.
Airing on: Dec. 24 (9:49 a.m. EST) and Dec. 25 (12:55 a.m. EST) on Starz.
The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)
Jack Skellington, the Pumpkin King of Halloween Town, decided to celebrate Christmas in Tim Burton's stop-motion animated adventure. The musical masterpiece has turned into a cult classic over the years, and a repeat viewing makes the dark tale even that more fun.
Streaming on: Amazon Video, FandangoNow, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu and YouTube Red.
Airing on: Dec. 27 (1 p.m. EST) and Dec. 28 (11 a.m. EST) on Freeform.
The Polar Express (2004)
It was the first film to solely use digital capture to drive its animation, but 2004's The Polar Express earns a spot in the hearts of viewers for its sweet and sincere take on Chris Van Allsburg's 1985 children's book of the same name. Robert Zemeckis writers, directs and produces, while Tom Hanks stars.
Streaming on: Amazon Video, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, and YouTube
Airing on: Dec. 24 (3:30 p.m. EST) and Dec. 25 (1:25 p.m. EST) on Freeform. Also airing on Jan. 1 (9 p.m. EST) on TNT.
The Preacher's Wife (1996)
Denzel Washington plays an angel sent down from heaven to help Whitney Houston and Courtney B. Vance's characters rekindle their romance. Director Penny Marshall makes this underappreciated Christmas gem sing. A sweet and sexy holiday classic for all.
Streaming on: Amazon Video, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu and YouTube Red.
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (1964)
While everyone was off playing reindeer games, Rudolph and his radiant red nose was off saving Christmas. This stop-motion animated classic comes in just under an hour, so it's a breezy treat for all of the family.
Streaming on: Fandango Now, IndieFlix, iTunes, Vudu, and YouTube.
The Santa Clause (1994)
Tim Allen plays a man who accidentally kills Santa Claus on Christmas Eve. The perfect premise for a family Christmas movie, huh? Don't worry — it gets funnier once Allen transforms into little St. Nick himself. Though there's been two sequels, start with the first before diving into the trilogy.
Streaming on: Amazon Video, FandangoNow, Google Play, iTunes, Netflix, Vudu, and YouTube Red.
Airing on: Dec. 23 (8:50 p.m.) and Dec. 24 (5.35 p.m. EST) on Freeform.
Scrooged (1988)
Bill Murray stars in this 1988 comedy — a modern take on A Christmas Carol. Between this and Groundhog Day, Murray sure knows how to deliver the laughs on the holidays.
Streaming on: Amazon Video, Google Play, iTunes, Netflix, Vudu, and YouTube Red.
Airing on: Dec. 24 (11:55 p.m. EST) and Dec. 25 (9:55 pm EST) on Freeform.
