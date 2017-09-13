Christian Bale Shares a Smooch with His Wife at Hostiles Premiere — and Reveals How He Transformed for His New Role

Christian Bale puts himself through the wringer to prepare for a role — from drastically dropping weight for The Fighter to packing on the pounds to play Dick Cheney. But he also love spending date nights with his wife of 17 years, Sibi Blazic.

The couple was all smiles at the premiere of his latest film, Hostiles, during the Toronto International Film Festival on Monday. Bale, 43, walked hand-in-hand on the red carpet and gave Blazic, 47, a sweet kiss as well.

Bale and his Hostiles cast mates recently sat down with Entertainment Weekly, PEOPLE, and InStyle at TIFF where the film is screened this week.

“Most of the time I’m just sitting in a room quietly staring at a wall,” Bale said on how he transformed for his Hostiles role. “It’s one of the few jobs where you can actually say I’m working right now when you’re doing that — and just taking yourself to all the different places that the character would’ve been to and gone through so you don’t feel like you’re trying very hard by the time you get to be working.”

A re-imagining of a decades-old script by Donald Steward, Hostiles is the latest collaboration between Bale and Out of the Furnace director Scott Cooper.

The story follows Bale’s character as he reluctantly escorts his former rival, a dying Cheyenne war chief played by Wes Studi, and his family back to their tribal lands. On the way, they encounter Rosamund’s Pike widow and the harsh realities of the landscape and Comanche tribes roaming the area.

Though no distribution deal has been locked yet, Hostiles will likely put Bale in the Oscar conversation once again following its premiere in Toronto.

Watch the full video above for more.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com