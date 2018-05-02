Chrissy Teigen Hilariously Trolls Husband John Legend After Tony Nomination

John Legend‘s Tony nomination was news to wife Chrissy Teigen.

Legend, 39, was nominated for a Tony Award for best original score for SpongeBob SquarePants. The singer was among a long list of “contributors” recognized for their work on the hit musical.

Teigen, 32, congratulated her husband in the best way she knows how — by trolling him on social media. The model joked that she wasn’t even aware that Legend worked on the musical.

“John got nominated for a Tony this morning for a song he apparently wrote for spongebob squarepants,” she wrote. “Why does he not tell me when he writes spongebob songs?? What else is he lying about?? Are there other songs out there??”

The official twitter account for The SpongeBob Musical also got in on the fun, saying they were hurt that Legend would keep working on the musical a secret.

“He never told you about us?!?!?!? Wow, John… we’re kinda hurt. But also, CONGRATS!!!!”

And this certainly isn’t the first time that Teigen has joked about being left in the dark when it comes to her husband’s various work projects.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

“This is a big fight we always have,” said Teigen during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “He doesn’t tell me about things he’s producing. These celebrities, they just put their names on things. You don’t know what they’re really involved in.”

This marks Legend’s second Tony nomination. He took home the award best revival of a play for Jitney in 2017.

The 72nd annual Tony Awards, hosted by Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles, will air live on CBS on Sunday, June 10 from New York City’s Radio City Music Hall.