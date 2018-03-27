Chrissy Teigen Is Torn Over Revealing #WhoBitBeyonce: 'I Love Everybody Involved'

Chrissy Teigen is keeping her lips firmly sealed on #WhoBitBeyonce.

When pressed by Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford on Tuesday’s the Today show to spill the beans on who allegedly attacked the pop star, the model and cookbook author, 32, didn’t budge — but did confirm it happened.

“There was a bite, yes,” Teigen said in response to Tiffany Haddish‘s viral account of what went down at a party in December. “Listen, I think we’ve all done things under the influence.”

The expectant mom refused to give any more details, even admitting that it was hard to keep quiet.

“It’s not who I thought, I will say,” Teigen said. “The problem is I love everybody involved so I’m like zip. You know I share everything. It’s you guys! It’s so hard.”

Teigen also joked that she understood why the situation went down and even had to double check with husband John Legend that it wasn’t actually her.

“If I had a dollar for every time that I had a few glasses of wine or something and would have done something like that? Oh man, very rich,” Teigen joked. “I asked John yesterday, I was like ‘It’s not me, is it?’”

Teigen tweeted on Monday that she knows the unnamed actress who Haddish claims bit the “Lemonade” singer in the face at an after-party for JAY-Z back in December.

“I cannot leave this planet without knowing who bit Beyonce in the face,” she tweeted. “I can only think of one person who would do this. but I cannot say. but she….is the worst.”

Haddish, 38, who was at the event where the incident supposedly took place, revealed her version of the story in a recent interview with GQ.

“Beyoncé stormed away…went up to JAY-Z, and was like, ‘Jay! Come here! This bitch—’ and snatched him. They went to the back of the room. I was like, ‘What just happened?’ And Beyoncé’s friend walked up and was like, ‘Can you believe this bitch just bit Beyoncé?’” Haddish said.