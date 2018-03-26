Chrissy Teigen claims to have discovered the identity of the alleged Beyoncé biter.

In the latest twist to an already strange saga, the model, 32, tweeted on Monday that she knows the unnamed actress who Tiffany Haddish claims bit the “Lemonade” singer in the face at an after-party for Jay-Z back in December.

“I cannot leave this planet without knowing who bit Beyonce in the face,” she tweeted. “I can only think of one person who would do this. but I cannot say. but she….is the worst.”

A few moments later, she added, “Update it is NOT the person I think is the worst. IM DONE.”

As fans continued to press her for the person’s identity, Teigen tweeted, “I AM NEVER TELLING I’m scared I’ve said too much KNOWLEDGE IS A CURSE!”

She later quipped, “You know how much s— I have said and done to famous people?? I had to verify with john it wasn’t *me*.”

Haddish, 38, who was at the after-party where the incident supposedly took place, revealed her version of the story in a recent interview with GQ. “Beyoncé stormed away…went up to Jay-Z, and was like, ‘Jay! Come here! This bitch—’ and snatched him. They went to the back of the room. I was like, ‘What just happened?’ And Beyoncé’s friend walked up and was like, ‘Can you believe this bitch just bit Beyoncé?’ ”