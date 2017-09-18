Chrissy Metz is still in awe about how much her life has changed.

The actress walked the red carpet at the Emmys on Sunday, where she reminisced on her less than idyllic days before landing her breakout role in This Is Us.

“I was struggling,” she said. “I was planning on moving back home — didn’t think I could hack it after 12 years [in Hollywood]. I didn’t think it was in the cards for me.”

But after landing her role in the hit NBC show, Metz quickly became one of primetime’s most sought-after leading ladies.

So what’s it like seeing her name in lights? Metz said she’s still adjusting.

“When you’ve been struggling to do what you’ve wanted to do for so long and then see yourself 10 feet tall on a billboard that you used to pass while weeping because you failed an audition, it’s really cool.”

The actress is nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series for her role as Kate Pearson in This Is Us. Collectively, the show is up for a total of eight awards, including outstanding drama series.

“It still hasn’t set in,” Metz said of her nomination. “I’m not sure it will. I don’t know, I’m just really excited to be a part of it all.”

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Stephen Colbert, are airing live on CBS from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.