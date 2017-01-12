Chris Rock Teases Star-Studded Stand-Up Set with Dave Chappelle, Aziz Ansari and Amy Schumer

Chris Rock is gearing up for his Total Blackout stand-up tour — with some help from his famous friends.

The legendary comedian took to New York City’s Comedy Cellar on Wednesday where he delivered some jokes alongside Dave Chappelle, Amy Schumer and Aziz Ansari.

“Worked out tonight with Amy and Dave. Total Black tour coming soon,” Rock, 51, tweeted alongside a photo of himself with Chappelle and Schumer.

In a follow-up tweet, the comedian posted a photo of himself with Ansari, Chappelle, Schumer and another comedian, writing, “Next time you should come.”

This isn’t the first time Rock and Chappelle, 43, have teamed up. Rock appeared as a surprise guest on a Chappelle-hosted episode of Saturday Night Live in November.

Schumer, 35, and Rock have spent some time together in the past too. Last month, Schumer joined Rock, Leslie Jones, Colin Jost, Sam Morril and Michael Che at a New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden.

The Comedy Cellar performance comes just one month before Rock kicks off his first full-scale world tour in nine years, Rolling Stone reports. The comedy great announced the tour in a December Facebook live video, promising “all-new material.”