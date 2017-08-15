Chris Pratt’s sudden superstardom became a major strain on his marriage to Anna Faris.

“He was gone for a great deal of time, one movie after another,” a source tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “It made her very sad.”

Since tying the knot in 2009, Pratt went from being known for his silly Parks and Recreations character to starring in blockbuster franchises like Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World. The pair announced their separation on Aug. 6, explaining in a joint statement that they “tried hard for a long time” and feel “really disappointed” for not being able to make their relationship work.

“They really didn’t have a roadmap for what this would all be like,” the insider continues. “They are both fun-loving and gregarious types, but she had much difficulty with the separation.”

Now, Pratt, 38, and Faris, 40, have each been seen publicly for the first time since splitting.

The actor brought son Jack, 4, to the Zoe Church service at the Del Rey Theater in Los Angeles Sunday morning, where another source tells PEOPLE Pratt was in a “great mood.”

“He seemed happy to be out with his son,” adds the insider. “He met up with friends for the church service.”

Later that day, Pratt presented his Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 costar Zoe Saldana with the Choice Movie Actress: Sci-Fi honor at the Teen Choice Awards, where he also took home two surfboards.

As for Faris, the Mom star was seen driving solo through Los Angeles Monday. The next day, she released the first episode of her Anna Faris is Unqualified podcast following news of the separation.

“Hey dear listeners, I just want to thank you all so much for all the love I’ve been receiving,” she says in Tuesday’s installment. “And I truly love you.”