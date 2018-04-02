Chris Pratt Wishes Happy Easter By Mounting a Wooden Cross to Tree in His Farm: 'He Has Risen'

Chris Pratt celebrated Easter with a special new addition to his farm.

The actor, 38, shared a photo of a wooden cross he hung on a tree on his property in honor of the special holiday on Sunday.

“He is risen!” he captioned the photo.

In the shot, a small wooden cross is seen mounted to the trunk of a large oak tree.

In a second post, the Jurassic World star explained the significance of the cross, explaining that it was carved using wood from another tree on his farm, which is located on the San Juan Islands off the coast of Washington State.

“Close up you can see the detail. It’s actually hand carved from a hawthorn tree we cut down on the farm,” he wrote. “We made all kinds of stuff out of the wood. Well… We made spoons. A bunch of spoons. And this cross. And by ‘we’ I mean my friend Dan on the island who definitely does not have Instagram, lives in a yurt and drinks rainwater. One of the most fascinating fellas you’ll ever meet! Dude’s got it figured out.”

Pratt said the tree is located on the same pasture that his new cow “Baby Girl” resides.

“Happy Easter,” he concluded.

This isn’t the first time Pratt has celebrated Easter with a hand-made cross. In 2016, the actor built an enormous cross that he cemented into the ground in an open field.

Pratt has been sharing glimpses of his life in the country on Instagram after taking “a much-needed hiatus” from social media following his divorce from Anna Faris.

The actor — who shares a son Jack, 5, with Farris, 41 — also shared a sweet video of him and his son bonding on the farm in January.

“Livin’ that #farmlife 🙏♥👍🏼 Missing home, missing the farm, missing the boy, missing the island,” Pratt wrote.