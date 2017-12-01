A concerned Chris Pratt warned his female fans not to respond to someone pretending to be him on Facebook.

Late Thursday night, the star took to his Instagram to post a “pervy dude alert” after becoming aware of an imposter making contact with women over Facebook.

“PERVY DUDE ALERT!!! (Not a joke) It’s confirmed: somebody is trying to pretend to be me on Facebook (and maybe other social media platforms) apparently hitting on a lot of different female fans, trying to get their numbers and who knows what else. I’m not joking,” the actor wrote as part of a long Instagram caption.

Pratt, 38, branded the imposter’s behavior “reprehensible” and, clearly enraged and worried for his fans’ safety, said if he finds out who is behind the fake account he would “seriously would like to punch them right in the GD mouth”.

“If it’s you doing it, I’m warning you. Stop right now or you will@be very unhappy with the outcome. Go find Jesus. 🙏 praying for you,” he continued.

The father of one expressed his fears for younger fans as well.

“Tell your siblings. Educate our young ones. It’s probably mostly kids who would fall for this. Makes me sick,” he wrote. “It terrifies me to think someone could be hurt, their feelings or much worse, by this imposter/potential predator. I’ve had many, many people tell me about this. It’s not an isolated incident. If anyone is in contact with this person block them immediately.”

After the Parks and Recreation star posted his warning on Instagram and then on Facebook, the imposter page appeared to have disappeared. It was not immediately clear if the person had willing taken their account down or Facebook had removed it.

PEOPLE has requested comment from Facebook about the fake but has yet to receive a response.

Pratt’s real Facebook has 3.7 million followers while his Instagram as 13.9 million followers.

The star usually uses his social media to share funny behind-the-scenes looks at his films and also sweet snaps with son Jack.

Pratt shares custody of the 5-year-old with his estranged wife of eight years, Anna Faris. The couple announced they had separated in August.

While Pratt has remained relatively silent about their estranged relationship, Faris has been open about the split.

“We’ll always have each other and be incredible friends,” the Mom star told PEOPLE recently.

“It’s understandable that people seemed so invested in our happiness together. All I can say about that is, it’s all true, that we truly adore each other, and we love each other, I think it still comes through,” said Faris, who’s romantically linked to cinematographer Michael Barrett.

Recently, Pratt wrote that the former couple will be “just fine” and plan to move forward by continuing to “amicably co-parent a human” together in the foreword of Faris’ book, Unqualified.