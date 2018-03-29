Chris Pratt Says He Found 'Love at First Sight' with 'Good Lookin' New Cow

Chris Pratt has a new “good lookin lady” in his life.

The Avengers: Infinity Wars star, 38, shared a photo of his new cow, a brown and white Texas Longhorn, on Instagram Wednesday, saying it was “love at first sight.”

“She’s adjusting quite well to life on the farm,” he added. “Welcome home Baby Girl!”

Pratt has been sharing glimpses of his life in the country on Instagram after taking “a much-needed hiatus” from social media following his divorce from Anna Faris.

The actor — who shares a son Jack, 5, with Farris, 41 — shared a sweet video of him and his son bonding on the farm in January.

“Livin’ that #farmlife 🙏♥👍🏼 Missing home, missing the farm, missing the boy, missing the island,” Pratt captioned the clip.

“So I’m sharing this video as a way to express my gratitude for all the blessings in my life and to entice any of you watching this who may feel unease or anxiety with the state of our world to just breathe, slow down, go outside, find something not man-made and give it a good look,” he added. “A leaf. A bug. A cloud. A sheep.”

In the video, Jack helps his dad feed their sheep, while Pratt is heard saying, “Good job, buddy!”

Another video posted earlier in the month showed him eating one of the lambs raised on his farm. “That’s right, fresh farm-to-table lamb,” he said in a video featuring his lunch. “They are the happiest lambs on the planet. They are so sweet and then one day they wake up dead and they’re in my freezer.”

He added, “I don’t know how it even works but it’s amazing and if you’re a vegetarian, I apologize, I don’t mean to be insensitive but I did have a wonderful lamb lunch for my snack.”

Avengers: Infinity Wars hits theaters April 27.