Chris Pratt has taken his sex life to new heights.

Pratt and his Passengers costar Jennifer Lawrence recently called in for an interview with Australian radio show KIIS Summer Fling, where the hosts asked the actors to reveal the strangest place they ever had sex.

“Airplane,” Pratt answered without skipping a beat.

Asked to explain the logistics of airplane bathroom sex, Pratt joked, “I hung from the ceiling by my feet, like a bat.”

Lawrence, on the other hand, said she likes to keep things more low key. “I don’t really have anything, I like being safe,” she said with a laugh. “That’s what really turns me on, being safe.”

The interview came to an abrupt end after the exchange, with Pratt and Lawrence getting disconnected from the call without saying goodbye. The hosts proceeded to argue over whether the actors intentionally cut the interview short, or whether they got disconnected after their time ran out.

“Sophie, what did you do?” co-host Matty Acton asked his partner, Sophie Monk. “I didn’t do anything, we ran out of time,” she replied.

Passengers is in theaters now.