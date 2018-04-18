Chris Pratt Says Jurassic World 2 Takes Franchise in 'New Direction' and Discusses His Life Now

Chris Pratt is promising audiences a whole new world — a Jurassic World.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is stomping into theaters this summer, and its star tells Entertainment Weekly that fans can expect the latest installment of the franchise to have a little twist.

“At the end of the day, we’re all trying to make something that will be part of the Jurassic empire and tonally match the previous movies, but we’re going off in a new direction,” the 38-year-old actor teases.

The follow-up to the 2015 blockbuster Jurassic World, which brought audiences back to Steven Spielberg ‘s prehistoric theme park where raptors and T-rexes once again roamed the Earth thanks to DNA, returns to the island to rescue the animals before it’s destroyed.

“The first half, you have a whole dinosaur movie on the island, so you have what you expect from a Jurassic movie,” explained director J.A. Bayona. “Then the second half moves to a totally different environment that feels more suspenseful, darker, claustrophobic, and even has this kind of gothic element, which I love.”

Universal Pictures

Although Jurassic World grossed more than $1.6 billion worldwide, Pratt, who plays raptor whisperer Owen Grady in the movies, said he’s not stressing about the highly anticipated sequel.

“I feel like anxiety is a burden of the hyper-intelligent,” he said. “It’s someone else’s job to worry about that. I just show up, stand on the X, say the lines, and give them all three of my scared faces.”

Anna Faris and Chris Pratt Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty Images

Shortly after filming Fallen Kingdom in Hawaii and the United Kingdom, Pratt and his wife of eight years Anna Faris, with whom he shares 5-year-old son Jack, announced they had split.

“Divorce sucks. But at the end of the day, we’ve got a great kid who’s got two parents who love him very much. And we’re finding a way to navigate this while still remaining friends and still being kind to one another,” Pratt explained. “It’s not ideal, but yeah, I think both of us are actually probably doing better.”

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom opens June 22.