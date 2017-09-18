Chris Pratt Jokes He Wasn't Invited to Emmys But Says Ex Anna Faris 'Did an Amazing Job'

Chris Pratt doesn’t seem to have any hard feelings towards his soon-to-be ex-wife Anna Faris.

The Jurassic World star sang his ex’s praises last night after her appearance at the 2017 Emmy Awards on Sunday, where she presented an award alongside her Mom costar Allison Janney.

“I know she did great, Anna did an amazing job,” Pratt, 38, told TMZ later that night. “She rules. Her and Allison, they both looked great.”

The actress, 40, wowed on the red carpet wearing a stunning purple gown.

As for why he didn’t attend the award show, Pratt joked, “Well, I guess I wasn’t invited. I didn’t get an invitation.”

He then added, “I haven’t checked my mailbox lately, though.”

Last month, the Mom actress and Jurassic World actor announced in a joint statement on Facebook that they had decided to separate.

“Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating,” wrote Pratt, 38. “We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed.”

WATCH: In Their Own Words: Chris Pratt & Anna Faris On The Highs & Lows Of Their Relationship

“Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward,” he continued. “We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.”

The couple’s split comes after eight years of marriage. Pratt and Faris have one child together: 5-year-old Jack. The two met on the set of Take Me Home Tonight in 2007 and got engaged a year later before marrying in summer 2009.