While some people may live by style rules flawlessly executed by Beyoncé and Rihanna (among other savvy stars), we look up to someone who might not necessarily be on the list of those offering #beautyinspo: Chris Pratt.

Sure, the actor has pulled off many a dapper look — but how does he exactly get to that point? Turns out, there’s a whole process … and he’s been openly sharing it on social media.

Let the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 star show you how it’s done. And get your Notes app out — you’ll want to take down every bit of Pratt-approved advice, from the most effective way to apply your makeup to getting your butt (so important) red carpet-ready.

1. Expertly apply your foundation with the help of your favorite music artist.

When I got delirious on these press tours I like to do my own makeup by having @bridgetbragerhair hold the makeup sponge and I dance my face pretty. Thank you to @theweeknd for writing this song which if I tweak the lyrics a little bit allows me to pretend it's about #starlord #passengersmovie A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on Dec 12, 2016 at 8:20pm PST

For Pratt, said artist was the The Weeknd. While promoting Passengers, Pratt graciously shared his makeup secrets on Instagram, posting a video of himself bopping along to The Weeknd’s “Starboy” while simultaneously applying foundation (with the help of a makeup artist).

2. Blow-dry all sweat-prone body areas.

Next time… Put the deodorant under the man boobs. Getting all heated up and passionate about #gotgvol2 #WHATSMYSNACK A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on Apr 20, 2017 at 10:09pm PDT

This includes “man boobs,” according to the ever-candid Pratt.

3. Flex your butt cheeks.

“Eating is no longer the fun part, flexing my butt cheeks in the mirror is … Cause no dimples. No rolls. Just cut ass butt cheeks. LIVE WITH IT!!!” Pratt wrote on Instagram, inspiring us to squat/flex/lunge our way to toned cheeks.

4. Lend a helping hand — particularly if it involves French braiding.

Because nobody should look less than perfect at a red carpet event. And because showing off your French braiding skills is a must.

5. Put on a sheet mask.

Backstage @Letterman I'm wearing this creepy mask because it will make me look more radiant? #Baller #guardiansofthegalaxy A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on Jul 29, 2014 at 1:43pm PDT

The creepier the mask, the more glowing your skin.