Chris Pratt Goes Nuts Over Pal John Krasinski's Movie A Quiet Place While Stuck in Traffic

Chris Pratt was wowed by pal John Krasinski‘s new movie — and he wants the world to know!

The Avengers: Infinity War actor, 38, was so hyped about A Quiet Place — a horror movie directed by Krasinski that stars both him and his wife Emily Blunt — that he took the first chance he got to encourage his fans to go see it.

“I know that I’m not supposed to be driving and shooting a video at the same time but I’m stuck in traffic,” Pratt says in a video posted to his Instagram account over the weekend. “I just got out of A Quiet Place — you have to go see this movie! Just cancel your plans, stop what you’re doing and go to the movie theater.”

He continued, “I cannot tell you how freaking dope that movie is. It will scare the crap out of you. It’s moving, it’s inventive. It’s unlike everything you’ve ever seen. I cannot endorse this movie enough. John Krasinski, Emily Blunt, two kids, freaky f—ing monsters. You just gotta go see it.”

A Quiet Place topped the box office over the weekend, earning $50 million. It marked the best domestic opening since Black Panther in February.

Pratt also showed just as much excitement in the caption for the video — and even bragged about how well his buddy’s movie was being received.

“HOLY CRAPPP!!!! Stop what you’re doing right now … AND GO SEE “A QUIET PLACE.” It’s scary, moving, with amazing performances and a totally original idea. A+++ 97% on rotten tomatoes for a reason. Bring a friend,” Pratt wrote.

The two close friends last collaborated on a special initiative honoring fallen soldiers in the military while they were both in the U.K. during Memorial Day last year. Krasinski and Pratt completed the grueling Murph Challenge, which consists of a one mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 air-squats and another mile run.

Krasinski and Pratt then uploaded videos to their Instagram after their workout and encouraged people to remember the service men and women being honored that weekend.

In his caption Pratt also referenced the comedic characters the two played on their beloved NBC sitcoms with the hashtag #AndyandJim. Pratt played Andy Dwyer for seven seasons on Parks and Recreation while Krasinski played Jim Halpert in The Office for nine seasons. Both shows share writers and executive producers in Michael Schur and Greg Daniels.

A Quiet Place is playing in theaters now.