Chris Pratt Reviews Get Out: 'Go See That Movie'

This article originally appeared on Entertainment Weekly.

If a near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score wasn’t enough to encourage you to go see Jordan Peele’s stellar Get Out, this should do the trick: Chris Pratt just gave the horror-comedy a glowing review via Instagram, where he posted a video of the movie’s credits rolling as he and the rest of his fellow watchers react to what they just saw.

“What did you think?” Pratt asks the rest of the theater. “Genius! Genius!” one man responds. Pratt then turns the camera on himself. “Go. See. That. Movie,” he orders.

A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on Mar 11, 2017 at 1:32pm PST

Get Out stars Sicario‘s Daniel Kaluuya as the black boyfriend of Allison Williams’ Rose, who takes him to her white family’s house one weekend where things go terribly, terribly wrong.

“Get Out manages to walk the tightrope between being laugh-out-loud funny and genuinely scary at times,” EW’s Chris Nashawaty wrote in his review of the film. “[Peele’s] made a horror movie whose biggest jolts have nothing to do with blood or bodies, but rather with big ideas.”

Get Out is now in theaters. Watch Pratt’s post-viewing reaction above.