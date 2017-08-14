Chris Pratt Steps Out at Teen Choice Awards for First Public Appearance Since Announcing Separation from Anna Faris

Chris Pratt has stepped back into the public eye after he announced his separation from wife Anna Faris.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 actor, 38, attended Sunday’s Teen Choice Awards at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, where he is both presenting an award alongside his Guardians costar Zoë Saldana and won the surfboard for choice action movie actor and choice si-fi movie actor.

Pratt wore a casual outfit of jeans and leather jacket and was noticeably not wearing his wedding ring when he accepted his award. The actor joked about the lies he had to tell when he first moved to Hollywood before giving thanks to his “Lord and savior Jesus Christ” for getting him where he is today.

On Aug. 6, Pratt and Faris — who share son Jack, 5 this month — made a public statement about their split, explaining that they “tried hard for a long time” and are “really disappointed.”

“Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward,” the exes said in the statement. “We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.”

The couple’s separation came after eight years of marriage. Pratt and Faris, 40, first met on the set of Take Me Home Tonight in 2007 and got engaged a year later before marrying in summer 2009.

Sunday’s awards show was not the first time Pratt has been spotted without his wedding ring. Two weeks before announcing the split on Facebook, Pratt was in “great spirits” at the premiere and after-party for his former Parks and Recreation costar Aubrey Plaza‘s new movie Ingrid Goes West.

“I was surprised by how he looked to actually be having fun, and that he was there voluntarily,” a partygoer told PEOPLE at the time, saying the star “was friendly, outgoing and playful” during the festivities.