Chris Pratt Reveals His Favorite Pickup Line and Dishes on His Love Life in New Ellen YouTube Series

Chris Pratt isn’t afraid to flaunt what he’s got.

The 38-year-old Guardians of the Galaxy actor made an appearance on the premiere episode of Ellen DeGeneres‘ new YouTube series Show Me More Show, which launched Tuesday in an effort to give fans bonus celebrity segments and behind-the-scenes content from her uber-popular talk show.

Sitting in the hot seat, Pratt had to answer some of “Ellen’s Burning Questions” — including his favorite song to sing in the shower (“When a Man Loves a Woman”), his go-to drink at Starbucks (black coffee with 14 Splendas) and his secret man crush (Tim McGraw).

But the rapid-fire Q&A session also found him giving insight into his dating life. The clip was presumably filmed before Pratt announced his split from wife Anna Faris, with the actor seen still wearing his wedding ring in the video.

When asked what favorite pick-up line was, the Jurassic World star paused before blurting out, “You like money?”

When choosing a movie title that best describes his love life, Pratt went with the 1995 Danny Glover/Ray Liotta film, Operation Dumbo Drop.

Though Pratt and Faris, 40, have not yet filed for divorce, the two have both been photographed without their wedding rings since announcing in August they had mutually agreed to separate.

“We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed,” the couple said in a statement on Aug. 6. “We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.”

The pair — who met on the set of Take Me Home Tonight in 2007 and got engaged a year later before marrying in summer 2009 — stressed that their 5-year-old son Jack would remain their priority amid their split: “Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward,” they said in their statement.

Both are staying busy at work too.

Next up for Pratt is 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War and the anticipated Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Faris’ CBS comedy Mom returns in November, with her first memoir, Unqualified, still planned for an October release.