Chris Pratt Donates $500,000 to Teen Center Named for His Late Father: ‘I Have Never Been More Grateful’

After what he later called “a difficult year and a half,” Chris Pratt was grateful for an opportunity to give back to his community.

The Passengers star broke ground on a new teen center named after his late father in his home town of Lake Stevens, Washington. The building, named the Dan Pratt Memorial Teen Center, will be part of the Boys & Girls Club of Snohomish County. At the groundbreaking celebration, Pratt handed the teen center committee a $500,000 check, “like on publishers clearing house,” he later joked on Facebook.

Pratt’s father suffered from multiple sclerosis for many years and died in 2014 while the actor was filming Jurassic World. In an interview with GQ, he described his father as “an old school kind of dad,” which he said was “actually a good thing.” He continued, “In his own way he let me know that he was proud of me.”

After the ground-breaking, Pratt wrote of his dad on Facebook, “I was raised by one of the toughest SOBs on the planet. Dan Pratt made me who I am. He was a funny, thick skinned, hard working man who commanded respect for authority.”

He continued, “My dad coached me and so many other kids in Lake Stevens in every sport and was a pillar of his community. He affected a lot of young men. Ask anyone who knew him, he was a certified bad ass. And now his memorial teen center will help keep kids out of trouble for many years to come. His legacy will live on.”

Pratt also addressed the current political climate, and encouraged communities to stick together after “the negative coverage of both presidential candidates” which he said “has left us divided and bitter.” Pratt added that he believes, “We’re just as strong as our will to give back to the community,” and asked that his fans, “Be the instrument God uses to bless your community.”