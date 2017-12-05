Chris Pratt is taking over the late-night hosting duties from Jimmy Kimmel three days after filing for divorce from Anna Faris.

The Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom actor, 38, made no mention of his split during Monday’s monologue, but did express his nerves about being Kimmel’s replacement.

Pratt stepped in for the 2018 Oscar host as Kimmel’s 7-month-old son Billy is recovering from his second heart surgery .

“You know I was actually – I was kind of nervous to do this tonight, because… you know – I’ve never done anything like this,” Pratt told viewers.

In addition, the father of one had some fun with the night’s musical guest, country star Chris Stapleton as they performed a rendition of “Time of My Life,” the theme song from 1987’s Dirty Dancing.

Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock

The pair belted out the lyrics of the popular Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes duet before attempting to recreate the scene where Baby runs to Johnny and executes the lift move.

Pratt took on the role of Patrick Swayze while Stapleton, who is expecting twins with wife Morgane, stepped into Jennifer Grey’s dancing shoes.

After two failed attempts, with some green screen magic, both Chris’s executed one of film’s most famous dancing sequences.

WATCH: Chris Pratt Files for Divorce from Anna Faris

PEOPLE confirmed on Friday that the Guardians of the Galaxy star filed legal documents to end his 8-year marriage with Faris, citing irreconcilable differences. The star has asked for joint custody of their 5-year-old son Jack, according to the filing obtained by PEOPLE.

The separation date is listed as July 13, a month prior to when they publicly announced they had split.

“Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed,” the couple said in a joint statement issued by Pratt on Aug. 6.

The pair met on the set of Take Me Home Tonight in 2007 and got engaged a year later before marrying in summer 2009. The Mom actress is currently dating cinematographer Michael Barrett, 47.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom hits theaters June 22.

Jimmy Kimmel Live airs weeknights (11:35 p.m. ET).