Chris Pratt Thanks Wife Anna Faris For Joining Him on Press Tour: ‘I’m Grateful to Have You’

Family makes everything so much better.
Chris Pratt praised wife Anna Faris on Instagram Monday for joining him on his press tour in Tokyo, Japan for his upcoming Marvel sequel Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. They were joined by their 4-year-old son, Jack.
“Thank you for the support honey!” Pratt, 37, wrote. “You look so beautiful. These press tours can be such a whirlwind. I’m grateful to have you and the boy with me on this one.”
My dear sweet @annafaris getting flashbacks from her hilarious role in Lost in Translation. Thank you for the support honey! You look so beautiful. These press tours can be such a whirlwind. I'm grateful to have you and the boy with me on this one. Although it's 3:00am right now, I was just awakened by a square kick to the back as little man climbed into bed and then must have had a karate dream or something and now I can't sleep. I'm on insta instead. All you dads and moms know what I'm talking about. 😂♥️🙏👆👍🏼🙌
Even though he was on a mega press tour full of press and interviews, real life didn’t stop for the Jurassic World actor, as he also described his son waking him up at 3 a.m.
“I was just awakened by a square kick to the back as little man climbed into bed and then must have had a karate dream or something and now I can’t sleep,” he continued. “I’m on insta instead. All you dads and moms know what I’m talking about.”
The actor also made jokes when writing about meeting fans in costume while in Japan, as well as saying he’d “been crying a lot on this tour.”
Had a great time greeting fans from Tokyo. These magical lot were dressed up like he Guardians. Moments like this you realize how much a movie can mean to people around the world. I can't believe I get to be one of the stars bringing this movie to the screen. I've been crying a lot on this tour. Because, you know… they just can't get my latte right. And I try to tel them "Peruvian breast milk!" How hard is that?still nothing. Urrrrgh. But seriously… The reason I've been routinely breaking down like a baby child is my overwhelming gratitude to @jamesgunn And I'm not even drinking so we're talking about authentic tears. I can't wait for the world to know my secret. #gotgvol2 is unlike any other movie in cinematic history. Up there with Godfather2 for greatest sequel of all time. And is far and away the greatest spectacle film ever. If you don't have tix, link in my bio, probably gonna be sold out if not already. If not no biggie, you'll see it eventually. 😊🙏🙌♥️👆
“Because, you know… they just can’t get my latte right,” he joked. “And I try to tell them ‘Peruvian breast milk!’ How hard is that?”
Pratt guest-starred on Faris’ CBS sitcom Mom in January, playing a charming horseback riding instructor Nick, whom Christy (Faris), decided to pursue.
Things quickly turned romantic for the two characters, with them going for a literal roll in the hay — having sex on barrels of hay in the horse stable.
“We have a sex scene, like a sexy scene,” Pratt told Entertainment Tonight. “We’ve been rehearsing that for 10 years.”