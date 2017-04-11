Chris Pratt Thanks Wife Anna Faris For Joining Him on Press Tour: ‘I’m Grateful to Have You’

Family makes everything so much better.

Chris Pratt praised wife Anna Faris on Instagram Monday for joining him on his press tour in Tokyo, Japan for his upcoming Marvel sequel Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. They were joined by their 4-year-old son, Jack.

“Thank you for the support honey!” Pratt, 37, wrote. “You look so beautiful. These press tours can be such a whirlwind. I’m grateful to have you and the boy with me on this one.”

Even though he was on a mega press tour full of press and interviews, real life didn’t stop for the Jurassic World actor, as he also described his son waking him up at 3 a.m.

“I was just awakened by a square kick to the back as little man climbed into bed and then must have had a karate dream or something and now I can’t sleep,” he continued. “I’m on insta instead. All you dads and moms know what I’m talking about.”

The actor also made jokes when writing about meeting fans in costume while in Japan, as well as saying he’d “been crying a lot on this tour.”

“Because, you know… they just can’t get my latte right,” he joked. “And I try to tell them ‘Peruvian breast milk!’ How hard is that?”

Pratt guest-starred on Faris’ CBS sitcom Mom in January, playing a charming horseback riding instructor Nick, whom Christy (Faris), decided to pursue.

Things quickly turned romantic for the two characters, with them going for a literal roll in the hay — having sex on barrels of hay in the horse stable.

“We have a sex scene, like a sexy scene,” Pratt told Entertainment Tonight. “We’ve been rehearsing that for 10 years.”