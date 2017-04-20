Chris Pratt and Anna Faris Win Hammiest Couple at Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Premiere

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris had the best time at Wednesday’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 premiere in Los Angeles.
The couple looked picture perfect on the purple carpet, with Pratt, 37, swapping out his Star-Lord leather galaxy jacket for a grey suit. Faris, 40, opted for an ethereal ensemble with her light pink gown from Marchesa’s Spring 2017 ready-to-wear collection.
The pair, who wed in 2009, also hammed it up at the event with an awkward prom pose in between sharing kisses and loving looks to one another.
Other couples at the GOTG premiere were Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn, as well as Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin.
Hours before the premiere, the Unqualified podcast host documented her getting ready process on Twitter with minute-by-minute updates.
From her moments of indecision about taking a shower to her glam team prepping her makeup and hair, Faris captured candid (and blurry) photos for all her 400,000 followers to keep up with.
There was even a shirtless photo of her husband in the bathroom with eye patches and shaving cream.
The best, though, were adorable photos of the couple’s 4-year-old son Jack.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 premieres May 5.