Chris Pratt and Anna Faris Are the Most In-Love Couple Ever at London Premiere

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris continue to have the best time on his Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 press tour.

The couple, who wed in 2009, attended the European Gala screening of the Marvel movie at Eventim Apollo in London on Monday. Faris, 40, opted for a velvet dress by Juan Carlos Obando with Sophia Webster shoes, a Tyler Ellis clutch, Harry Kotlar earrings and Sydney Evan rings. Meanwhile, Pratt, 37, mixed up his patterns with a striped suit and polka dot tie.

While Pratt may be the headlining star in this latest Guardians sequel, his wife continues to steal the spotlight at every one of his events. This time in London, Faris proudly (and hilariously) patted her husband’s derriere in front of photogs.

On Friday, the pair celebrated Pratt’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame with their 4½-year-old son Jack. Before the special event, the Mom star live-tweeted a too-adorable moment of her husband teaching Jack how to secure his multicolored tie.

Earlier this month, Pratt dedicated a sweet post to his wife to show his love and appreciation for her. “Thank you for the support honey! You look so beautiful. These press tours can be such a whirlwind. I’m grateful to have you and the boy with me on this one,” he wrote.

Also at the London event were Pratt’s costars Zoë Saldana, who wore a Ulyana Sergeenko dress, Jared Lehr jewels, and Jimmy Choo shoes, and Karen Gillan, who wore a dress from Self-Portrait’s Fall 2017 ready-to-wear collection.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 hits U.S. theaters May 5.