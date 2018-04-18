Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard Face Off Against New Dinosaur in Jurassic World 2 Trailer

“Welcome to Jurassic World!”

If that doesn’t give you goosebumps, there’s a strong possibility you’re not a Jurassic Park fan. Universal has unveiled the latest trailer for the potential summer blockbuster Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, which also happens to grace the cover of this week’s EW.

Not only do fans get the chance to see (and hear) Jeff Goldbum’s Ian Malcolm utter the above sentence, but the new trailer reveals key plot points about the film that are also explored in EW’s cover story.

As Chris Pratt’s Owen and Bryce Dallas Howard’s Claire find, Isla Nublar goes boom about halfway through the film, thanks to an erupting volcano — and the second half of the movie becomes a tightly plotted thrill ride set within an epic estate owned by John Hammond’s business parter, Benjamin Lockwood (James Cromwell).

“The first half, you have a whole dinosaur movie on the island, so you have what you expect from a Jurassic movie,” says director J.A. Bayona (The Orphanage). “Then the second half moves to a totally different environment that feels more suspenseful, darker, claustrophobic, and even has this kind of gothic element, which I love.”

The trailer also introduces the concept of rescued dinosaurs being sold to the highest bidder. Teases writer Colin Trevorrow (The Book of Henry), “The worst instincts of mankind are revealed. The first film was very clearly about corporate greed. This is just about human greed.”

