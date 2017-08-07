Chris Pratt and Anna Faris’ Memorable Onscreen Pairings

Take Me Home Tonight (2011)

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris met on the set of this comedy way back in 2007. (Faris was still married at the time, and the future couple didn't get together until after her divorce.) It took another four years, however, for the movie to arrive in theaters. In Take Me Home Tonight, which also stars Topher Grace and Teresa Palmer, Pratt and Faris play a longterm couple who split up in the film's final act.