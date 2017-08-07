Leigh-Allyn Baker on Why a Gluten-Free Diet Has Been Crucial for Her Sons: 'Heal the Gut, Heal the Brain'
Movies
Chris Pratt and Anna Faris’ Memorable Onscreen Pairings
The couple, who announced their separation on Aug. 6, appeared together on film and television numerous times. Ahead, a look at their shared work
By Christopher Rosen•@Chrisjrosen
Posted on
More
1 of 6
Take Me Home Tonight (2011)
Chris Pratt and Anna Faris met on the set of this comedy way back in 2007. (Faris was still married at the time, and the future couple didn't get together until after her divorce.) It took another four years, however, for the movie to arrive in theaters. In Take Me Home Tonight, which also stars Topher Grace and Teresa Palmer, Pratt and Faris play a longterm couple who split up in the film's final act.
2 of 6
What's Your Number? (2011)
This underrated romantic comedy starred Faris and Marvel favorite Chris Evans as its leads -- and also featured Pratt in a supporting role as one of Faris' characters ex-boyfriends, a man nicknamed "Disgusting Donald."
3 of 6
Top Chef (2012)
During a 2012 episode of Top Chef, the competitors were tasked with catering a homecoming party for Pratt and Faris. "Pack as many calories you can into each bite, and I think you're going to win our heart," Pratt said. Added Faris: "We are really adventurous eaters."
4 of 6
Movie 43 (2013)
Derided as one of the worst movies released in the last decade (the film sports a 4 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes), Movie 43 is an R-rated anthology comedy that features a segment where Pratt's character is on the cusp of proposing to Faris' character ... only to find out she harbors a scatological secret.
5 of 6
Saturday Night Live (2014)
Fresh off his breakout success in Guardians of the Galaxy, Pratt hosted the season 40 premiere of SNL in September of 2014. During his monologue, Pratt called out Faris as "that hottie in the audience right there" while playing an acoustic guitar. (Faris, as Pratt noted, had hosted SNL twice prior.)
6 of 6
Mom (2017)
Pratt guest-starred on a January episode of Faris' CBS sitcom Mom, playing a man whom her character decides to pursue romantically. "We have a sex scene, like a sexy scene," Pratt told Entertainment Tonightbefore the episode aired. "We've been rehearsing that for 10 years."
See Also
More
Leigh-Allyn Baker on Why a Gluten-Free Diet Has Been Crucial for Her Sons: 'Heal the Gut, Heal the Brain'
More
Anna Faris' Book, with Foreword by Chris Pratt, Still Set for October
Halle Berry on Growing up Biracial and Being Bullied at All-White School: ‘We Got Called Oreos’
The Glass Castle Author Jeannette Walls: Her Incredible Journey From a Rat-Infested Shack to Literary Fame
Anna Faris Said Navigating Life as a Power Couple with Chris Pratt Was 'Tricky' – Just Weeks Before Split
Hillary and Bill Clinton Take in a Special Screening of Wonder Woman