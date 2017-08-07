Chris Pratt and Anna Faris’ Busy Schedules Were ‘Hard for Both of Them,’ Says Source

Busy schedules and long distance film shoots took a toll on Chris Pratt and Anna Faris‘s relationship.

The former couple announced their split after eight years of marriage on social media Sunday, saying in a joint statement, “We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed.” Pratt, 38, and Faris, 40, have one child together, Jack, who turns 5 in August.

“Anna is a very sweet girl, and it did often seem that the distance between her and Chris — his busy schedule and hers — was hard on her,” a source tells PEOPLE. “He was gone on various projects and that’s never easy. She always seemed so happy when he was back from filming. I assume it was hard for both of them, with a young child and busy careers, to balance all of that.”

Another source adds, “Hollywood relationships rarely last and even a couple as relatable and unaffected as Anna Faris and Chris Pratt can still find it difficult to make it work while under the limelight. That being said, I think most were genuinely surprised by the news, I know I was, and wish them and their son the best.”

There had been rumors of tension between the couple over the past year, and Pratt was recently spotted without his wedding ring in public. A separate source previously told PEOPLE that Faris often seemed unhappy while Pratt was away filming and that the separation was often hard for her to bear.

Last December, the actress opened up on an episode of her podcast, Anna Faris Is Unqualified, about “feeling so hurt” by rumors regarding her marriage.

“I think it was a combination of things. I take pride in how great my relationship is with Chris, but having said that, of course in this crazy world where he’s off doing movies and I’m in L.A. raising our child, of course I’m going to feel vulnerable, like any normal human would,” she told her pal and actress Isla Fisher on the show.

On April 10, Pratt shared a message about how much he loved Faris after she joined him for his press tour for Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2.

“These press tours can be such a whirlwind,” he wrote. “I’m grateful to have you and the boy with me on this one. Although it’s 3:00am right now, I was just awakened by a square kick to the back as little man climbed into bed and then must have had a karate dream or something and now I can’t sleep. I’m on insta instead. All you dads and moms know what I’m talking about.”

The actor previously told PEOPLE in 2015 he and Faris worked hard to not lose track of their own relationship amid work, family and fame.

“It’s just as important, if not more important, to focus on your relationship with your partner because your children are going to leave one day [and] you have to maintain a relationship that’s going to outlast your child’s needs for you,” he said. “I have the support of a strong partner who’s been through this and understands it and whom I can share these experiences with. And we have a family that we’re starting that’s the focus of my attention.”