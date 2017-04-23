Chris Pratt Admits Claiming Blue Collar Americans Aren’t Represented in Films Was a ‘Stupid Thing to Say’

Chris Pratt isn’t afraid to admit when he’s wrong.

During the interview that corresponded with his April cover of Men’s Fitness, the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 star said that he rarely sees his own upbringing represented in movies.

“I don’t see personal stories that necessarily resonate with me, because they’re not my stories,” Pratt, 37, told the magazine. “I think there’s room for me to tell mine, and probably an audience that would be hungry for them. The voice of the average, blue-collar American isn’t necessarily represented in Hollywood.”

After facing some backlash on the comment, Pratt took to Twitter on Friday to apologize.

“That was actually a pretty stupid thing to say. I’ll own that,” he wrote. “There’s a ton of movies about blue collar America.”

“Clearly he hasn’t seen literally every movie that’s come out in the last 50 years—let alone recent films about hard-working white men like Manchester by the Sea and Sully,” one writer said, while Twitter users were happy to provide other examples of TV shows and movies that they felt fit the bill.

In the same interview, the actor opened up about the polarizing nature of modern politics.

“I really feel there’s common ground out there that’s missed because we focus on the things that separate us,” he said. “You’re either the red state or the blue state, the left or the right. Not everything is politics. And maybe that’s something I’d want to help bridge, because I don’t feel represented by either side.”

On Friday, Pratt was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, where he was joined by his wife, Anna Faris, and 4-year-old son, Jack.

Pratt was visibly emotional when he took the podium. “I’m a man of faith and I believe that God works in mysterious ways and gives us signs and gifts in life — and those gifts oftentimes come in the form of people,” he began. “So I’ll just spend the rest of my time expressing gratitude for the people in my life who are gifts.”

Afterward, Pratt reflected on his momentous day, telling PEOPLE he felt like he was in “the eye of the storm.”

“It feels great,” he said. “It feels a little bit like I’m in the eye of the storm so it’s calm, but I know there’s some pretty wild things happening all around me.”