Star Trek Costars Chris Pine and Sofia Boutella Spotted on a Double Date at Coachella

They may be more than music in the air at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival for Chris Pine and Sofia Boutella.

A source tells PEOPLE that the Star Trek Beyond co-stars attended the NYLON Midnight Garden party together on Friday night on a double-date with newly married couple (and Pine’s close friends) Patrick J. Adams and Troian Bellisario.

“They looked very much like a couple, holding hands throughout the evening,” an eyewitness told Entertainment

Tonight.

“They were super cute,” a source told E! News. “Chris kept stepping back to let her have the spotlight and wouldn’t take photos but kept watching her when she would pose. They were together the entire time and kept walking with his hand around her waist.”

A source tells PEOPLE that Pine was spotted sipping on Heineken while acting “chivalrous” with Boutella, waiting for her “at all stops” in the party. The source adds that the two were all smiles throughout the event and were being “flirty.”

Despite the public displays of affection, a source told ET that Pine, 36, and Boutella, 35, “are friends but not dating.”

Pine, Boutella, Adams and Bellisario were also spotted hanging out at Revolve’s event on Saturday.

The first hint of the duo being more than just friends came last September, when the actress attended the premiere of Pine’s Oscar-nominated film Hell or High Water.

RELATED: Every Can’t-Miss Celebrity Outfit at Coachella (From Crazy-Cool to Hotter Than the Desert)

“With this special special human dear to me at Hell Or High Water London premiere,” she captioned a black and white snap of them. “So proud of him!”

FROM COINAGE: The Top 5 Most Expensive Movies of All Time

Joe Jonas and girlfriend Sophie Turner, Scott Eastwood, Nicole Richie and Hailee Steinfeld were also joined in on the star-studded festivities.

Pine, who recently debuted his freshly shaved head at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, had previously dated Icelandic beauty queen éris Björk Jéhannesdéttir in 2014 following a brief romance with model Amanda Frances and, before that, he had a two-year relationship with model Dominique Piek. He’s also been linked to TV star Vail Bloom, Olivia Munn, and Zoë Kravitz.