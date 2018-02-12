Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson Attend Party Alongside His Exes Jennifer Lawrence, Gwyneth Paltrow

Chris Martin is the master of the friendly breakup.

On Saturday, the Coldplay frontman attended Ellen DeGeneres’ star-studded birthday alongside current girlfriend Dakota Johnson. Also present at the bash — two of his famous exes, Jennifer Lawrence and Gwyneth Paltrow!

Paltrow, who consciously uncoupled with Martin in 2014 after 10 years of marriage, attended the talk show host’s 60th birthday party alongside her new fiancé Brad Falchuck. It was the couple’s first public outing since breaking their engagement news on the cover of Paltrow’s Goop Magazine‘s Sex & Love issue.

Lawrence, whose off-and-on again relationship with the singer ended in 2015, was also spotted at the event, which included other famous guests like Jennifer Lopez, Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon.

Martin and Johnson were seen holding hands as they caught up with Drew Barrymore outside the party. The duo went for a more casual look, with Martin sporting a large beanie and matching grey sweater while Johnson sported a long white coat.

The couple first sparked gossip after being spotted on a mid-October sushi date in Los Angeles. They were “cozy, laughing and affectionate,” said a source at the time, adding that it was just the two of them at dinner.

After spending some time apart over the holidays, the singer and Fifty Shades Freed actress have been reconnecting recently, and enjoyed “most of the weekend together in Malibu,” another source told PEOPLE.

As for Paltrow and Falchuk, the duo announced their engagement in January after three years of dating. “We feel incredibly lucky to have come together at this juncture in our lives when our collective successes and failures can serve as building blocks for a healthy and happy relationship,” the couple said in a joint statement.

DeGeneres’s party was not the first time Falchuk and Martin have spent time together. In November, Paltrow shared a picture on social media of the duo casually hanging out.

“Sunday brunch #modernfamily,” the she captioned the snap, in which both men were sitting together with big grins on their faces.

A source also told PEOPLE in November that “Chris and Brad have met several times,” adding that “Chris accepted Brad a long time ago.”

The duo went public with their romance back in April 2015 at Robert Downey Jr.’s 50th birthday bash. Before that, they had been linked for more than a year, but flew under the radar with their relationship.

Paltrow shares daughter Apple, 13, and son Moses, 11, with Martin, 40.

Falchuk, 46, has two children, Brody and Isabella, from his 10-year marriage to Suzanne Bukinik, which ended in a divorce filing in March 2013.

Lawrence, meanwhile, split with her mother! director Darren Aronofsky in November after over a year of dating and just two months after the release of their movie.

However, the two were spotted taking a walk together in New York City in mid-December and appeared to be in good spirits during the afternoon stroll.