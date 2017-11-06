Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson Surprise Fans at Thor: Ragnarok Screening

Talk about real live entertainment!

Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson surprised a group of fans at a Los Angeles screening of Thor: Ragnarok on Friday night.

During the screening, director Taika Waititi came out to introduce the latest Marvel film when he introduced the special guests in the theater.

“I also have some friends I’d like to bring out,” Waititi told the crowd at The Vista theater. “Guys! Can you please come and join us?”