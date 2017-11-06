Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson Surprise Fans at Thor: Ragnarok Screening

Talk about real live entertainment!
Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson surprised a group of fans at a Los Angeles screening of Thor: Ragnarok on Friday night.
During the screening, director Taika Waititi came out to introduce the latest Marvel film when he introduced the special guests in the theater.
“I also have some friends I’d like to bring out,” Waititi told the crowd at The Vista theater. “Guys! Can you please come and join us?”
From the side entrance, Hemsworth and Thompson, who plays warrior Valkyrie, walked out on stage as the crowd cheered them on.
Hemsworth shared a video of the fun moment to Instagram on Saturday.
“#ThorRagnarok is now in cinemas, so we decided to surprise some fans with a drop in last night! So awesome! Thanks to everyone for seeing the movie. The turn out and response is just amazing,” he wrote. “Thank you, thank you, thank you for letting me do this for a living.”
Fans also took the opportunity to snap a few photos of the stars, sharing their excitement for the special surprise on social media.
“When you go to see Thor and Thor shows up,” wrote one Instagram user.
Thor: Ragnarok is in theaters now.