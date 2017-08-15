Chris Hemsworth Explains Why He Was 'Weirdly Shaken' Meeting Chris Pratt

Even the God of Thunder gets starstruck.

Chris Hemsworth, who plays Thor in the Marvel movies, is opening up about the first time he met his superhero colleague, Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt, in the September issue of ELLE.

“The first time I really met Chris Pratt — and went on set with him and the Guardians — I was weirdly shaken,” he said with a laugh. “I don’t know why. He’s just so charismatic. And good at what he does.”

Thor and Pratt’s Star-Lord are finally sharing screen time in 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War, in which the Avengers and the Guardians will team up to do battle with Josh Brolin’s villain Thanos.

But before the final showdown, Hemsworth is starring in Thor: Ragnarok alongside the franchise’s first female villain, Hela, played by Cate Blanchett.

“She calls you on your s— straightaway,” Hemsworth said of working with the Oscar winner. “Which is intimidating. You walk in and you’re doing all the usual polite chats, and she’s like, ‘Chris, what are you doing? Really, that’s the story you’re gonna tell?’ “

He added, “And you’re like, ‘S—, I’m not going to get away with anything with this lady. I have to drop the facade …’ There’s quite a feeling of wanting to impress her.”

Fortunately, Hemsworth said Blanchett forced him to be himself around her. “She’s like, ‘I’m a human being. Act normal.’ Before you know it, you’re drinking and telling stories and cracking jokes. She has a wild sense of humor.”

Thor: Ragnarok hits theaters Nov. 3.