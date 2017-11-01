Chris Hemsworth Says His Ghostbusters Cameo Helped Make Thor: Ragnarok Funnier

Chris Hemsworth says his Ghostbusters’ cameo helped sharpen his comedy chops for his new Marvel movie, Thor: Ragnarok.

“It was a bit of encouragement for this film and what we could do, and experiment — a lot more with improvisation,” he told PageSix Tuesday. “I credit Ghostbusters, Saturday Night Live, Vacation as sort of a lead-up to this film.”

Hemsworth hosted SNL and made an appearance in Ed Helm’s comedy Vacation in 2015, and had a cameo alongside Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon and Leslie Jones in last year’s Ghostbusters reboot.

While Thor is not traditionally known for his sense of humor, the latest installment in the superhero franchise seems to have a more lighthearted tone judging from the trailers.

Hemsworth has already revealed that at least one line from the movie, which has already gone viral, was improvised — just not by a cast member. In one trailer for the film, which smashed Disney and Marvel’s viewing records, Thor and the Hulk bump into each other in an intergalactic gladiator battle.

“We had a young kid, a Make-A-Wish kid on set that day,” Hemsworth previously told Entertainment Weekly. “He goes, ‘You know, you should say, “He’s a friend from work!’ ” The line ended up becoming one of the most memorable moments of the trailer.

Now, Hemsworth is having a blast with his other superhero friends shooting Avengers: Infinity War.

“We’re shooting [the next] Avengers [movie] at the moment, and we did a scene the other day with Robert Downey Jr., Jeremy Renner, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo — and all of us were sitting there, going, ‘Who knows if we’re ever going to get a chance to do this again, and what a ride it’s been,’ ” Hemsworth said. “Hopefully that’s a friendship that will carry for a long, long time. I’m very lucky.”