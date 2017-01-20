Chris Hemsworth Nails ‘Miracle’ Full Court Basketball Shot

Looks like Chris Hemsworth has some superpowers of his own!

The Thor actor posted an incredible video on Instagram showing him making a full court basketball shot and celebrating with his friends. “Greatest day of my life #miracle,” the actor captioned the video. “Thanks New Mexico Tech for the venue.”

In the shot, the Aussie actor uses one hand to fling the ball across the court where it sinks perfectly into the hoop. Ecstatic and triumphant, Hemsworth then runs towards the camera and rolls around on the floor out of excitement.

Greatest day of my life #miracle photo cred @laithnakli thanks New Mexico Tech for the venue! A video posted by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on Jan 19, 2017 at 7:54pm PST

Hemsworth is currently in New Mexico filming the war movie Horse Soldiers and seems to be using the nearby New Mexico Tech’s athletic facilities to let off steam and keep in shape.

Horse Soldiers follows a group of soldiers who are deployed to Afghanistan immediately after the events of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Also starring Michael Shannon, the film will follow the soldiers as they join forces with a warlord in an attempt to drive out the Taliban years before the official start of the Iraq and Afghanistan war in 2003.