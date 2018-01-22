Chris Hemsworth Meets Crocodile Dundee’s Son in Exclusive Teaser for Australian Mystery Comedy

Crocodile Dundee’s son is getting some superhuman help.

Chris Hemsworth is joining Danny McBride in Dundee: The Son of a Legend Returns Home — a mysterious project that will bring back Paul Hogan as Mick Dundee.

“Danny McBride and I are good mates, we’ve crossed paths a few times in LA and I knew he would be a great fit for the role,” Hemsworth tells PEOPLE in this exclusive first look. “The comedic element he brings to the shoot is a huge advantage to the project and a lot of fun on-set.”

Courtesy Kovert Creative

After a hit original and two sequels, one of the most iconic movie franchises in Australian history is getting revived via a mysterious new project with the original legendary bushman. Hogan, with the help of some friends, will be bringing the beloved character back in a fun and surprising way for Dundee: The Son of a Legend Returns Home.

“Crocodile Dundee is a film that has stood the test of time,” Hogan tells PEOPLE. “It was a defining moment in my life and one of my proudest accomplishments. Throughout the past few years, I’ve been thinking about how to bring Dundee to a new generation. I’m excited to introduce the new Crocodile Dundee to the world and look forward to sharing more news about those involved very soon.”

Courtesy Kovert Creative

Dundee: The Son of a Legend Returns Home arrives this summer.