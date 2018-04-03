Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon Celebrate Easter Together with Their Families in Australia

Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon continued their bromance over the holiday weekend — and brought their families together, too!

The Thor: Ragnarok star, 34, shared a photo of himself alongside his wife Elsa Pataky, Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso and other friends on Instagram on Sunday at the Byron Bay Bluesfest, a local music festival.

“@bluesfestbyronbaycrew at it again !! Best festival goin round!” Hemsworth wrote in the caption.

Pataky, 41, shared a photo as well with Damon, 47, and Barroso on Instagram enjoying a few cold beers.

“Fun times with my favourite people! Missing you@chrishemsworth / de risas con mis buenos amigos ,te echamos de menos @chrishemsworth 😉,” she wrote in the caption.

Pataky also posted a couple of more photos on her Instagram Stories, including one of herself and Hemsworth taking a selfie while listening to The Teskey Brothers.

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky (center) alongside Matt Damon (center) and Luciana Barroso (far right). Chris Hemsworth/Instagram

Damon and Hemsworth are no strangers to holidaying together.

In May 2017, the couples set off for Monaco to watch the Grand Prix. They also brought their families together in April of that year during a vacation in Australia where they enjoyed a fun-filled day at Byron Bay’s famous beach, The Pass, with their children.

“We became friends around the time I started to work, and I’ve really benefited from watching how he handles himself,” Hemsworth told GQ in 2014. “Matt’s just a normal guy who has the movie-star thing figured out.”

The actor has even said that Damon taught him a thing or two.

“I learned everything there is about being sexy from Matt,” the PEOPLE Sexiest Man Alive alum said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2014.