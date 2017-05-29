Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon Continue Their Bromance in Monaco with Joint Vacation

This bromance is one for the books!

Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon set off for Monaco with their respective wives Elsa Pataky and Luciana Barroso over the weekend to watch the Grand Prix — marking the latest outing in the pair’s envy-inducing bromance.

Hemsworth, 33, shared an Instagram photo of a sun-filled boat trip, uploading a shot of the couples and a few others on the yacht.

This isn’t the first joint vacation Damon, 46, and Hemsworth have shared. In April, the actors and their families spent time together in Australia where they enjoyed a fun-filled day at Byron Bay’s famous beach, The Pass, with their children.

Los buenos momentos!! Fun times!!

Earlier this year, Damon and Hemsworth met up for dinner in Los Angeles along with Pataky, 40.

The bromance is nothing new, though. Damon and Hemsworth have long been pals.

“We became friends around the time I started to work, and I’ve really benefited from watching how he handles himself,” Hemsworth told GQ in 2014. “Matt’s just a normal guy who has the movie-star thing figured out.”

The Thor star has even said that Damon taught him a thing or two.

“I learned everything there is about being sexy from Matt,” the PEOPLE Sexiest Man Alive alum said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2014.