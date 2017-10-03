Chris Hemsworth Admits His Career Put a Strain on His Marriage: We 'Didn’t Really See Each Other for a Few Years'

Chris Hemsworth is the first to admit that marriage can be hard work.
In a new interview with GQ Australia, the actor reveals he and wife Elsa Pataky have had their fair share of relationship struggles — especially when it comes to balancing their home and work life.
“My wife and I fell in love, had kids, didn’t really see each other for a few years, then fell back in love,” he says. “In terms of work, [Elsa has] certainly given up more than I have. She’d like me to step back and be at home with the kids more, and of course, I want that too. But I feel like I’m at this crucial point in my career – I’ve just got to set up for longevity or I’ll slip off.”
Hemsworth, 34, says the secret to their seven-year marriage is making quality time together a priority, aside from raising their three children, India, 5, and twins Tristan and Sasha, 3.
“Once you have children, every instinct and every moment of your time is consumed by that. You’ve got nothing for each other,” he says. “So, make sure you have date night even if it’s once in a blue moon, because most of the time you’re just too tired and you’d actually prefer to sleep.”
When asked if he ever writes his wife love letters, Hemsworth admits he could step up his romance game from time-to-time. “I don’t, but maybe I should,” he says. “There’s no shortage of how much I tell her I love her. But I guess there’s no detail in it, why or how.”
But despite any minor speed-bumps in their relationship, the Thor star is confident that they will beat the test of time. Hemsworth previously opened up about his marriage to Pataky, saying he immediately knew she was the one.
“There was no light bulb moment,” he told Elle in 2015. “From the first time we met, we just made sense. She’s fun. She’s outgoing, and she has a sense of humor and a passionate attitude toward life, which is nice to try to keep up with.”