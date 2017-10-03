Chris Hemsworth Admits His Career Put a Strain on His Marriage: We 'Didn’t Really See Each Other for a Few Years'

Chris Hemsworth is the first to admit that marriage can be hard work.

In a new interview with GQ Australia, the actor reveals he and wife Elsa Pataky have had their fair share of relationship struggles — especially when it comes to balancing their home and work life.

“My wife and I fell in love, had kids, didn’t really see each other for a few years, then fell back in love,” he says. “In terms of work, [Elsa has] certainly given up more than I have. She’d like me to step back and be at home with the kids more, and of course, I want that too. But I feel like I’m at this crucial point in my career – I’ve just got to set up for longevity or I’ll slip off.”

Hemsworth, 34, says the secret to their seven-year marriage is making quality time together a priority, aside from raising their three children, India, 5, and twins Tristan and Sasha, 3.

Happy birthday to the worlds best wife, greatest mum and all round stunning human!! Love you loads and thanks for letting me help blow out the candles @elsapatakyconfidential A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on Jul 17, 2016 at 4:36pm PDT

“Once you have children, every instinct and every moment of your time is consumed by that. You’ve got nothing for each other,” he says. “So, make sure you have date night even if it’s once in a blue moon, because most of the time you’re just too tired and you’d actually prefer to sleep.”

When asked if he ever writes his wife love letters, Hemsworth admits he could step up his romance game from time-to-time. “I don’t, but maybe I should,” he says. “There’s no shortage of how much I tell her I love her. But I guess there’s no detail in it, why or how.”