As Australians prepare to vote for the legalization of same-sex marriage, two of the country’s biggest stars are speaking out in support of equality.

In an impassioned Instagram post on Wednesday, Chris Hemsworth encouraged Australians to “check and update” their electoral details within the next 24 hours so that they will be eligible to vote in the upcoming elections.

“Dear open minded, free speaking, laid back, life loving Aussies,” Hemsworth, 34, said. “Marriage is about love and commitment and, in a country based on equal citizenship, it should be available to everyone! Vote now for marriage equality.”

Margot Robbie shared a similar message on her Instagram account.

“LOVE IS LOVE,” the 27-year-old Suicide Squad star wrote, captioning a shot of herself dressed in heart-shaped glasses and a rainbow-colored sweater. “Aussie’s living overseas like me, register to vote here: http://www.aec.gov.au/enrol/ before August 24th #marriageequality#australia.”

Australians have until Aug. 24 to register to enroll in the postal survey, ABC.net.au reported. Ballots will be sent to voters by Sept. 12, and must be returned between Oct. 27 and Nov. 7.

Results of the election will be announced Nov. 15.

Both Hemsworth and Robbie are happily married — he to Spanish actress Elisa Pataky and she to film director Tom Ackerley. Hemsworth and Pataky have three kids — daughter India Rose, 6, and 3-year-old twin boys Sasha and Tristan.