Chris Hemsworth Kicks Back and Ditches His Shoes at a Fancy Australian Restaurant

Chris Hemsworth let loose while at an expensive restaurant in his native Australia on Monday night.

The Thor: Ragnarok actor, 34, was photographed ditching his shoes while at dinner by his director Taika Waititi.

The star was all dressed up in a suit as he enjoyed a post-premiere meal at Sydney eatery, Sake, one of the city’s top Japanese restaurants.

Signs of Ragnarok #666. Even in the $$$$ restaurants this OG keeps it rizzle. #Ragnarok @chrishemsworth #iKnewHeWasMaori A post shared by Taika Waititi (@taikawaititi) on Oct 16, 2017 at 8:40pm PDT

“Signs of Ragnarok #666. Even in the $$$$ restaurants this OG keeps it rizzle. #Ragnarok @chrishemsworth #iKnewHeWasMaori,” Waititi wrote in the caption.

The actor has been busy promoting his new Marvel film, which has taken him around the world — although his wife, actress Elsa Pataky, has been by his side.

He told Entertainment Tonight at the Los Angeles premiere of his film that Pataky was admittedly in better shape than he was.

“Yeah, she has a greater cardio skill set, endurance than I’ll ever have, and it’s a little embarrassing at times,” Hemsworth said. “We have the same trainer, a mate of mine from school that we grew up with, and he very often says, ‘You know what, your wife is much fitter than you are,’ so I’m well aware of it.”

Elsewhere at the premiere, Hemsworth — who was PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2014 — gave his choice for this year’s title-holder.

“Chris Pratt,” Hemsworth said, picking his Infinity Wars costar. “I am in love with that guy. He’s funny, he’s impressive, he’s talented. I’ve got too much love for him.”